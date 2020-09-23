IWVP: Helping veterans through agriculture

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss two big Mountain State races, how candidates differ on big issues facing the state, and what the candidates are hoping to change.

In segment three, Kent Leonhardt, the Republican candidate for State Agriculture Commissioner, explains what he believes to be his greatest accomplishments during his first term, how the state is growing the agriculture economy, and the impact the veteran’s farming program has on the Mountain State.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.