IWVP: Holding the medical system accountable

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the recent guilty plea of Reta Mays for the VA Clarksburg Medical Center murders and what steps the state continues to take to combat the coronavirus.

In segment one, Tony O’Dell, the attorney for many of the VA Clarksburg Medical Center victims’ families, explains how the recent guilty plea of Reta Mays is a great start, but the medical center must also be held accountable for system failures that allowed it to happen.

