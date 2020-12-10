Nominate a Remarkable Woman

IWVP: Honoring Patrolman Cassie Johnson; congressman gives stimulus update

Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) shares his heartfelt thoughts regarding the tragedy of Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s death after she was shot in the line of duty Dec. 1. He says in this time of grief for the city, it is important to look for ways to honor her legacy.

Mooney also gives an update on the stalemated battle of getting a stimulus package passed to provide aid to those impacted by shutdowns and layoffs caused by the pandemic.

