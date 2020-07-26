IWVP: ‘Hot spots’ and helping those unable to work during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how Mountain State officials continue to battle against the coronavirus, the CARES Two package currently being discussed in Congress and how it could benefit the state.

In segment one, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) explains how he works to get the answers on how the VA Medical Center murders were able to take place, how he hopes to help those who lost their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the “hot spots” provision will help those throughout the Mountain State.

