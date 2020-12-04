IWVP: How a second stimulus package would help West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Seth DiStefano with the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy talks about the necessity of another CARES Act package. He says many of the provisions in the first package, such as the $600 per week boost to unemployment benefits were essential to keeping West Virginians afloat and keeping the state’s economy from crashing. However, DiStefano says much of those provisions have already run out or will soon run out.
