IWVP: How solar energy could impact West Virginia businesses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the halting of the Atlanta Coast Pipeline will directly impact the state, why one local business decided to convert to solar energy and why some believe solar energy makes sense for Mountain State businesses.



In segment four, Zach Drennan, co-owner of Revolt-Energy, who is converting J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works to solar energy, explains how exciting the project is for the Mountain State, why he believes solar energy makes economic sense for West Virginia businesses and how the solar energy industry will positively impact the job market for the state.

