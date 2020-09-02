IWVP: Improving small business in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –

In segment four, Bruce Ashworth, the Democratic nominee for West Virginia, District 4 explains why he chose to run for Senate, why the state government should do more to support small businesses in the state, and how he would improve education in the state.

