IWVP: Is anyone liable for COVID-19 contracted in nursing homes?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, State Director of AARP West Virginia Gaylene Miller talks about the organization’s legislative agenda for 2021. She says one of their biggest concerns this year is a bill that would limit the liability of nursing homes and businesses such as restaurants where someone may have contracted COVID-19.

Miller says their main issue with the bill is that it would give nursing homes, assisted living and other residential care facilities a “blanket immunity for COVID-19.” She says the reason the bill poses a problem is the residents are in a “unique position” because the facilities are their homes and many of them are more vulnerable to the virus.

She says they are also watching the state budget to make sure services for senior citizens stay fully funded.