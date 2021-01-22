IWVP: Joe Manchin speaks out on Trump impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) discusses the second impeachment of then-President Donald Trump. He says while he does agree Trump’s actions leading up to riots at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 are impeachable, but that it is the wrong timing and that he felt the focus should first be on the transition of power to the new administration.

He says it is also important to first remove doubts that Joe Biden won the election and to prove to Americans the election was fair and secure.

Manchin also clarifies his thoughts on future stimulus checks are not against stimulus checks, but that the checks should be targeted to those who need help the most.