IWVP: Justice calls school reopening date ‘fluid situation’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice explains why the Sept. 8th reopening date for Mountain State schools is still a fluid situation.

He also tells us why the state must still “stay on their toes” and be ready to pivot in the case of a COVID-19 spike, and why he rebukes Democratic candidate for governor’s claims that schools are not ready to reopen.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories