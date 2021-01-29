IWVP: Keeping the coal mines running in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Bill Raney, who recently retired from being president of the West Virginia Coal Association joins us to talk about the importance of the coal industry in the Mountain State and sending West Virginia coal to other industries.

The WV Coal Association works to represent the coal-producing part of the industry, including coal miners. The group’s objective is to make sure coal mines keep running and make the job more economical for coal miners.

In the 28 years Raney was part of the association, he says many changes have come to make coal-mining more efficient and safe. He says the organization plans to work to raise awareness of the importance of coal to the state and the country.