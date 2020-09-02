IWVP: Keeping the state’s greatest export home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss two of the big races for West Virginia State Senate, how to improve education in the state, and economic recovery throughout the Mountain State.
In segment two, Del. Eric Nelson (R-Kanawha County), the Republican candidate for West Virginia Senate, District 12, explains why he chose to run for the West Virginia Senate, what work he’s most proud of while in the House of Representatives, and what he would do to change education in the state.
