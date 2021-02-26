IWVP: Liability bill protects businesses, facilities from blame for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, State Senate Majority Whip, Senator Ryan Weld (R-Brooke) tells us more about the bill that could limit or eliminate the liability of COVID-19 for businesses.

Weld, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says legislators across the country have been discussing whether an employer, business or even an individual could be sued because of something they did or did not do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says one reason for the bill is to prevent people such as those who made and sold masks from being sued if someone still contracted the virus after purchasing one of the masks. It would also protect facilities where an outbreak occurred even though government guidelines were being followed.