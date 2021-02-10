IWVP: Looking at new protocols and issues to address in the legislative session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we continue our look ahead at the legislative session with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay). Hanshaw says one of the big changes coming to the West Virginia Capitol is the protocol to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

The galleries will be closed to the public as those areas are being reserved for remote seating for members and staff who choose not to wear a mask. Masks will be required to be on the floor of both the House and Senate.

Hanshaw also weighs in on the state income tax, saying the House, Senate and the governor’s staff have been meeting for the past month to see if there is a path forward in eliminating the tax. Both Republicans and Democrats agree broadband in West Virginia needs fixing. Telework, telehealth and virtual learning have brought the issue with the Mountain State’s internet connectivity into the spotlight throughout the pandemic.