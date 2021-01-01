IWVP: Looking for hope during the Christmas season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Bishop Michie Klusmeyer of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia talks about having hope in the Christmas season and how important holding on to hope has been throughout the pandemic.

Klusmeyer says while churches are going virtual, it’s a time when people are more connected with people from across the world joining local churches on live-streamed services and yet more isolated. He says this Christmas and Advent season is a time to be quiet and listen to the voice of God for comfort.