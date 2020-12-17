IWVP: Maj. Gen Hoyer pays tribute to Chuck Yeager; gives vaccine update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer talks about vaccine distribution in the Mountain State. He says there will be five hubs where the vaccine will be brought into the state and roughly 525 providers who have already signed up to assist with distributing the vaccine.

The first phase of distribution is to stabilize the healthcare system to allow workers to continue providing healthcare and to protect the most vulnerable in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Hoyer also shares his thoughts on the passing of West Virginia legend Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager (Ret.), saying he hopes people will remember him not only as the man to break the sound bearer, but also an American Hero who bravely fought for our country, flying combat missions in both World War II and Vietnam and trained 26 of the nation’s first astronauts.