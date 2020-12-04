IWVP: Maj. Gen. James Hoyer retires as Adjutant General for a new role

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, an integral part of the governor’s COVID-19 response team, talks about retiring from his position as Adjutant General, West Virginia Joint Forces Headquarters-West Virginia to becoming a senior associate vice president at WVU. He says he wants to continue helping the Mountain State through the pandemic in COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution as well as other projects across the state.

