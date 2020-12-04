IWVP: Maj. Gen. James Hoyer retires as Adjutant General for a new role

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, an integral part of the governor’s COVID-19 response team, talks about retiring from his position as Adjutant General, West Virginia Joint Forces Headquarters-West Virginia to becoming a senior associate vice president at WVU. He says he wants to continue helping the Mountain State through the pandemic in COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution as well as other projects across the state.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.