IWVP: Making broadband more available in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the recent Presidential Election, how to make broadband more accessible in the Mountain State and priorities during upcoming legislative sessions.

In segment one, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) explains what she thinks should be the first thing on the agenda when she gets back to Washington D.C., how she views the ongoing process concerning the 2020 Presidential Election, and what needs to happen to make broadband more accessible throughout the Mountain State.

