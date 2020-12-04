IWVP: Mountain State sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh talks about why COVID-19 numbers are on an uptick in the Mountain State and across the country. Marsh says one factor is health officials believe people are beginning to let their guards down around family and friends as a large number of recent cases are through community spread.

Marsh says this holiday season is best to keep just with those in your household or through Zoom, Skype or other virtual platforms, saying “Wish others well, but don’t wish them well in person.”

The COVD-19 Czar also talks COVID-19 aid packages and why support from the federal government is important in offering free testing, providing contact tracing and soon-to-be vaccine distribution.