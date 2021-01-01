IWVP: Moving forward with a supermajority in WV’s legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael (R-Jackson) joins us to discuss the supermajority in both the House of Delegates and the State Senate.

While Carmichael himself was voted out in the primary election in June, he attributes the Republican party’s overall success in the Mountain State’s general election to the legislature’s focus on issues West Virginians care about. He says he believes it’s important for the legislature to work toward making the best decisions for the state.