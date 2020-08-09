IWVP: ‘New and improved’ absentee ballot request system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the absentee ballot request procedure for West Virginia’s Primary Election, if the process should be changed, and the many ways to vacation in the Mountain State.

In segment one, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner explains how the “new and improved” absentee ballot request form goes directly to the county clerk and removes any issues with the United States Postal Service, how the changes will make the process faster and less expensive, and how the state currently prepares to protect West Virginians from COVID-19 during the upcoming election.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories