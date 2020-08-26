IWVP: Online learning during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how best to provide educational opportunities during the pandemic, easing the burden on healthcare professionals, and why some firefighters are currently fighting for lost pay in the Mountain State.

In segment two, Dr. William Simmons, former president of Glenville State College, explains his concerns with online learning during the pandemic, whether new tests need to be developed to measure its effectiveness, and why personal contact between teachers and students is so important for education.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories