IWVP: Plans for taxes in the upcoming legislative session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – President of the West Virginia State Senate and Lieutenant Governor Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) stops by ahead of the state’s legislative session.

Blair talks about the possibility of phasing out the state’s income tax as part of the upcoming session. He says if the tax is eliminated, there is no defined timeline and it could still take several years to fully remove the tax. He says eliminating the tax would help bring people to the Mountain State rather than seeing them move to states that already have no income tax.

The senate president also praises Governor Jim Justice’s decision to appoint his predecessor Mitch Carmichael to an economic development position in the governor’s office. He says he believes the decision was the best choice due to Carmichael’s background in broadband.