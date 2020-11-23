IWVP: Preparing for the holidays and boosting healthcare in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss why everyone should be careful over Thanksgiving, we learn more about WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and find out how some are working to help those impacted economically by the pandemic.

Staying safe over the holidays

In segment one, Dr. Sherri Young, chief health officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, explains why everyone should take caution with their Thanksgiving plans this year, the concern medical officials have over people crossing into West Virginia’s borders from surrounding states, and how residents can get more information on testing.

Providing care for West Virginia Children

In segment two, West Virginia President Gordon Gee gives an update on the West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Hospital, what the facility can provide for the area, and what it can provide for the area economically.

Making a difference, every single day

In segment three, we learn more about this year’s Miracle Network Champion Child, how the medical team at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has helped him, and we meet the woman recently named the hospital’s nurse of the year.

Helping those in need during the pandemic

In segment four, Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission, explains why the commission decided to help those who could not pay their utility bills due to the pandemic, why she would like to see the state and federal government provide more help to those who cannot pay their bills, and why solar energy is so important for the Mountain State.

