IWVP: Preparing to go back into the classroom

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss two of the big races for West Virginia State Senate, how to improve education in the state, and economic recovery throughout the Mountain State.

In segment three, Amy Nichole Grady, the Republican nominee for West Virginia Senate, District 4, explains how’s she’s preparing to go back into the classroom, what her priorities are if she wins the seat, and what she would do to rebuild business in West Virginia.

