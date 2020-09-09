IWVP: Preparing to reopen schools

CHARLESTON, WV, (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the state prepared to reopen West Virginia schools, procedures schools will follow, and how schools will feed school children attending school remotely.

In segment one, State Superintendent of Schools Clayton of Burch explains how the state prepared to reopen schools, his advice for Mountain State parents and students and how the schools will handle lunch service during the pandemic.

