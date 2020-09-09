IWVP: Preparing to reopen schools

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV, (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the state prepared to reopen West Virginia schools, procedures schools will follow, and how schools will feed school children attending school remotely.

In segment one, State Superintendent of Schools Clayton of Burch explains how the state prepared to reopen schools, his advice for Mountain State parents and students and how the schools will handle lunch service during the pandemic.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS