IWVP: Previewing the upcoming state’s legislative session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, former West Virginia Delegate Dr. Chris Stansbury to talk about Republican Party’s numerous wins in the state legislature during the 2020 General Election. Dr. Stansbury analyzes why he thinks the party had such a large success in the election, saying the party’s views are more in line with West Virginians’ values.

Stansbury also gives a preview of the upcoming legislative session. He says some issues include more dollars for the state’s roads – a point of contention for many West Virginians, possible raises for state employees, and making healthcare more accessible and affordable.