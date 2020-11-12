IWVP: Priorities going into the next legislative session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the recent Presidential Election, how to make broadband more accessible in the Mountain State and priorities during upcoming legislative sessions.

In segment four, Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha) explains how he plans to help provide broadband to more West Virginians, what he sees to be the future of medical and recreational marijuana in the state, and what he considers to be the main issues as he goes into the next legislative session.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.