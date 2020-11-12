IWVP: Priorities going into the next legislative session

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the recent Presidential Election, how to make broadband more accessible in the Mountain State and priorities during upcoming legislative sessions.

In segment four, Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha) explains how he plans to help provide broadband to more West Virginians, what he sees to be the future of medical and recreational marijuana in the state, and what he considers to be the main issues as he goes into the next legislative session.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS