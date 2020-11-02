IWVP: Promoting a positive image for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about we could expect from Tuesday’s election, how the coronavirus impacted the election, and whether the state should promote school choice.

In segment three, Garrett Ballengee, executive director of The Cardinal Institute of West Virginia, explains why he would like to see candidates who can present a positive vision for the state do well in Tuesday’s election, why his organization supports school choice, and what they would like to see to promote economic development in the Mountain State.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.