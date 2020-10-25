IWVP: Promoting economic development in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we dig deep into the race for West Virginia Governor, learn how the candidates differ on key issues, and discover what each candidate plans to do if elected.

In segment one, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, Democratic candidate for West Virginia Governor, explains why he decided to run for the office, what she would do differently for the state in terms of economic development, and what he has already done to help West Virginia small businesses.

‘Choose a governor that you can be proud of’

In segment three, Salango grades Gov. Jim Justice’s response to the coronavirus, explains what Salango has done to help the Mountain State during the pandemic, and why he believes voters should vote for him.

