IWVP: Prosecuting to bring justice to victims and to stop the opioid epidemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Mike Stuart talks about providing justice to victims of crimes, including for West Virginia’s veterans, such as in his recent prosecution of Dr. Jonathan Yates, a former doctor at the Beckley VA Medical Center who was accused of sexually molesting U.S. Military Veterans at the facility.

He says his main goal as a prosecutor is bringing justice to the victims of crimes, including the victims of another tough case involving, the suspicious deaths of multiple veterans at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. While the northern district is handling the prosecution of Reta Mays, a former employee at the center who is set to be sentenced later this month, Stuart’s office is handling the civil lawsuits filed by the victims’ families.

Stuart has also been heavily involved in trying to crack down on the opioid epidemic in the state, taking part in operations such as Project Parkersburg, the largest meth takedown in the history of both West Virginia and Ohio. He also helped prosecute in Operation Saigon Sunset, which took down a large network of drug dealers in the state.