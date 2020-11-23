IWVP: Providing medical care for West Virginia Children

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss why everyone should be careful over Thanksgiving, we learn more about WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and find out how some are working to help those impacted economically by the pandemic.

In segment two, West Virginia President Gordon Gee gives an update on the West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Hospital, why the area needs the facility, and what it can provide for the area economically.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS