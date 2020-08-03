IWVP: Providing ‘targeted relief’ to help reopen West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about what should be included in the COVID-aid package currently before Congress, why one state House employee is being hailed as a hero and how a Legislative Scorecard helps make government more transparent to voters.

In segment one, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) explains how the Senate Republican’s COVID-aid package will differ from what was offered in the House, how the Senate package offers “targeted relief” to help the country reopen and how the current pandemic impacts her current campaign.

