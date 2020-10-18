IWVP: Putting the goverment back in the hands of the people

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we get inside the race for U.S. Senate, explain how the candidates differ on key issues, and show what each candidate wants to accomplish for the Mountain State.

In segment one, Paula Jean Swearengin, democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, explains why she decided to run for Senate, why she doesn’t believe Congress should even consider the current Supreme Court nominee during the pandemic, and why she thinks her opponent is out of touch with her constituents.

Providing economic diversity in the Mountain State

In segment three, Swearengin explains why Congress should be focusing on COVID-19 stimulus packages, why she believes the Affordable Health Care Act should be upheld, and why the Mountain State needs economic diversity.

