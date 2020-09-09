IWVP: Reopening schools in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the state prepared to reopen West Virginia schools, procedures schools will follow, and how schools will feed school children attending school remotely.

Preparing to reopen schools

In segment one, State Superintendent of Schools Clayton of Burch explains how the state prepared to reopen schools, his advice for Mountain State parents and students and how the schools will handle lunch service during the pandemic.

COVID-19’s emotional toll

In segment two, West Virginia Public Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad explains what procedure schools will follow if a student tests positive for the coronavirus, her thoughts on the vaccine possibly being made available in October, and the emotional toll the pandemic has taken on parents.

Discovering needed changes to the system

In segment three, Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, explains how comfortable some teachers are with reopening schools, how he thinks the color-coded map will help, and how the state should determine if any changes need to be made to the system.

Feeding schoolchildren throughout the Mountain State

In segment 4, Seth DiStefano, policy outreach director for West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, explains his concerns with families being unable to get to a lunch drop-off site, with feeding those students who attend school online, and what the state needs from Congress to feed its families.

