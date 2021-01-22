IWVP: Safety plans for returning to in-person learning in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside, West Virginia Politics, West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch boils down the WV Board of Education’s decision to return to in-person learning. He says the decision came after four hours of debate and open dialogue.

He says parents will still have the option to keep their students in virtual school if they choose, but they also wanted parents to have the option for in-person learning following national and state level health officials’ advice that it is safe with a mitigation strategy.

Burch says its important to have in-person learning available to students to make sure they have resources they may not have access to in virtual school.