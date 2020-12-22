IWVP: Senator Capito discusses COVID-19 aid, response and vaccines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we continue our conversation with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and her husband Charlie Capito, this time talking about policy and politics.

Senator Capito tells us she believes important components of a COVID-19 aid package include help for small businesses, schools and hospitals; providing for continued testing and rolling out vaccine distribution; and aiding those receiving unemployment due to the pandemic. She says a major part of making sure the vaccine can be sent out to states quickly, is making sure the funding is there for production.

Charlie Capito, a member of the West Virginia University Board of Governors and the Charleston Area Medical Center Board of Directors, talks about the university’s and hospital’s responses to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the curveballs they’ve been thrown.