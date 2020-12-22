IWVP: Senator Capito’s husband makes history in Congressional Club

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and her husband Charlie Capito talk about a first for the Congressional Club in Washington this coming year. For the first time in the club’s history, it will have a male president, Charlie Capito.

The Congressional Club first began in 1908 as a club for the spouses of members of Congress. In the early days of the club, it served primarily as a women’s social group, as all Congress members at the time were men. Charlie Capito says his first invitation for the Republican Spouses’ Club, 20 years ago when his wife made history as West Virginia’s first female elected to the House of Representatives, came in a pink correspondence.

The couple says having a supportive family is important for those making the tough decisions on Capitol Hill.