IWVP: Solar energy and West Virginia’s economy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Autumn Long, West Virginia Program Director for Solar United Neighbors discusses the potential benefits of bringing solar energy to West Virginia. The national nonprofit, also known as SUN, is an advocate for solar energy.

Long says bringing solar energy to the Mountain State would help diversify the state’s energy economy and maintain West Virginia’s relevance as an energy-producing state. She says West Virginia has an opportunity to be part of a changing energy economy where renewable resources are coming to the forefront as a generation source for clean sustainable energy production.

She says for businesses, such as Dickenson Saltworks in Malden, which switched to solar energy in 2020, going solar can be a return on investment that saves money in the long run.