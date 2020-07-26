IWVP: Speeding up the COVID testing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how Mountain State officials continue to battle against the coronavirus, the CARES Two package currently being discussed in Congress and how it could benefit the state.

In segment two, Mary Collins, chief financial officer for Q-Labs explains how the lab allows some COVID-19 tests to be processed in West Virginia, how testing in-state speeds up the process and how Q-Labs currently works to test the faculty and staff at West Virginia University.

