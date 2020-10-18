IWVP: Staying in touch with the needs of West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we get inside the race for U.S. Senate, explain how the candidates differ on key issues, and show what each candidate wants to accomplish for the Mountain State.

In segment two, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), republican candidate for U.S. Senate explains why she thinks West Virginia should re-elect her, why she plans to vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, why she still believes she understands the needs of the Mountain State.

Providing broadband throughout the Mountain State

In segment four, Capito explains how she continues to work to pass a COVID-19 stimulus package to help those in the state, how she plans to help provide broadband coverage throughout the Mountain State, and how she plans to help provide health care for West Virginia.

