IWVP: Staying safe over the holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss why everyone should be careful over Thanksgiving, we learn more about WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and find out how some are working to help those impacted economically by the pandemic.
In segment one, Dr. Sherri Young, chief health officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, explains why everyone should take caution with their Thanksgiving plans this year, the concern medical officials have over people crossing into West Virginia’s borders from surrounding states, and how residents can get more information on testing.
