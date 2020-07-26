IWVP: Stimulus bills and continuing the COVID battle in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how Mountain State officials continue to battle against the coronavirus, the CARES Two package currently being discussed in Congress and how it could benefit the state.

‘Hot spots’ and helping those unable to work during the pandemic

In segment one, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) explains how he works to get the answers on how the VA Medical Center murders were able to take place, how he hopes to help those who lost their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the “hot spots” provision will help those throughout the Mountain State.

Speeding up the COVID testing in West Virginia

In segment two, Mary Collins, chief financial officer for Q-Labs explains how the lab allows some COVID-19 tests to be processed in West Virginia, how testing in-state speeds up the process and how Q-Labs currently works to test the faculty and staff at West Virginia University.

Vacation hot spots and precautions to help stop the spread

In segment three, West Virginia Public Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad explains why West Virginians traveling back from out of state should take precautions to help stop the current spike of COVID-19 cases, what vacation spots she considers to be hot spots for the virus and what she wants to accomplish while she’s West Virginia’s public health officer.

Helping small business throughout the Mountain State

In segment four, Rep. Alex Mooney, (R-WV) explains why he believes COVID-aid funding should help small businesses and help the state’s schools to reopen, how benefits should help encourage Mountain State employees should go back to work and who is eventually going to pay for the CARES packages.

