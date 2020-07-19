IWVP: Stopping the spread in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the recent guilty plea of Reta Mays for the VA Clarksburg Medical Center murders and what steps the state continues to take to combat the coronavirus.

In segment four, Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department explains how Kanawha County currently stands during the coronavirus pandemic, what steps still may need to be taken to stop the spread in the county and what advice she gives to area churches to keep its congregations safe.

