IWVP: Supporting candidates who support working families

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about we could expect from Tuesday’s election, how the coronavirus impacted the election, and whether the state should promote school choice.

In segment four, Josh Sword, president of The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations of West Virginia, explains what his organization supports candidates that support working families, why he believes national politics often takes the spotlight off of state and local politics, which directly impacts our lives more, and why his organization supports more funding for public schools.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.