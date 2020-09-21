IWVP: Supporting families during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss two big Mountain State races, how candidates differ on big issues facing the state, and what the candidates are hoping to change.

In segment two, Hillary Turner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Dist. 3, explains what spurred her decision to run for Congress, how she thinks the government can pay for universal healthcare, and what she would do differently to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.

