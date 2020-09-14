IWVP: Supporting healthcare for all

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the two big races in the state for Congress, how healthcare should be made available to all residents, and what should happen with the newest CARES Act legislation.

In segment 2, Cathy Kunkel, the Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 2, explains why she thinks West Virginians should vote for her, why she supports Medicare for all, and what she thinks should be provided in the next stimulus package.

