IWVP: Supporting STEM education in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the two big races in the state for Congress, how healthcare should be made available to all residents, and what should happen with the newest CARES Act legislation.

In segment four, Natalie Cline, the Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 1, explains why the opioid epidemic helped spur her decision to run for office, how she hopes to help provide broadband coverage for all West Virginians, and why she wants the state to invest in science, technology, engineering and math courses.

