IWVP: Taking the Mountain State forward

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the absentee ballot request procedure for West Virginia’s Primary Election, if the process should be changed, and the many ways to vacation in the Mountain State.
In segment two, Natalie Tennant, Democratic nominee for West Virginia Secretary of State explains how she decided to run for re-election to help take the state forward, why she thinks changes to the primary election absentee ballot request system will suppress voters, and why she takes issue with Warner’s vote against what she describes as voting right acts.
