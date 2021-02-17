IWVP: Talking taxes and education in the WV State Legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, House of Delegates Majority Leader Amy Summers (R-Taylor County) joins us to talk about tax reform and the conversation of possibility eliminating the state income tax. She says if the tax were eliminated or phased out, it would bring more people to the Mountain State and put more money in the pockets of those who are already here.

Summers also says the Education Savings Account, which would allow parents to set aside money for their child’s education, tax-free, and possibly send them to private school. The controversial topic has been brought up by the legislature before, but Summers says this time it’s the parents starting the conversation.